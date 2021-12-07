Three factors essential for effective business intelligence

Whether you label it business intelligence, data science or management information systems reporting, every organisation stands to benefit from using technology-driven tools to gather and analyse data.

Beyond supplying demographic and economic information, business intelligence can reveal how an organisation is positioned in relation to its competitors, market conditions and future trends.

By providing executives with the answers to essential questions, it can empower them to make well-informed, strategic decisions.

However, an organisation will only derive such value from business intelligence if the data that’s analysed is turned into actionable information. If not, then the money and resources being invested in this area will likely be wasted.

That’s according to a new quantitative study from the Nelson Mandela University Business School titled “A Business Intelligence Effectiveness Model: Enhancing organisations’ decision-making capability”.