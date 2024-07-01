Moody’s upgrades City of Cape Town’s credit rating
Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Cape Town’s credit rating from stable to positive, highlighting the city’s progress in improving its revenue collection.
It affirmed Cape Town’s Ba3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings, which is one notch below SA’s sovereign rating of Ba2, itself two notches below investment grade. ..
