Business

Tough road leads to success for property mogul

Eastern Cape-born Lazola Kubukeli in finals of Investor of the Year Awards

Mandilakhe Kwababana
Digital reporter
17 November 2021

From working in the family business to selling clothes and eventually building his own property empire, Eastern Cape-born Lazola Kubukeli is among the 12 finalists for the annual Investor of the Year Awards.

Urged by his grandfather, a real estate agent, to venture into the property business, Kubukeli, 39, honed his business skills by selling clothing and earning a commission for every sale made in his family business...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony

Most Read