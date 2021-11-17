Tough road leads to success for property mogul
Eastern Cape-born Lazola Kubukeli in finals of Investor of the Year Awards
From working in the family business to selling clothes and eventually building his own property empire, Eastern Cape-born Lazola Kubukeli is among the 12 finalists for the annual Investor of the Year Awards.
Urged by his grandfather, a real estate agent, to venture into the property business, Kubukeli, 39, honed his business skills by selling clothing and earning a commission for every sale made in his family business...
