Tough road leads to success for property mogul

Eastern Cape-born Lazola Kubukeli in finals of Investor of the Year Awards

From working in the family business to selling clothes and eventually building his own property empire, Eastern Cape-born Lazola Kubukeli is among the 12 finalists for the annual Investor of the Year Awards.



Urged by his grandfather, a real estate agent, to venture into the property business, Kubukeli, 39, honed his business skills by selling clothing and earning a commission for every sale made in his family business...