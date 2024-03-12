Electric vehicle coup for Nelson Mandela Bay companies
Kar-Tainer, AE Manufacturing land contract to supply cassettes to facilitate export of cars from China to Europe
Car transportation systems provider Kar-Tainer and its Deal Party-based partner, AE Manufacturing, have sealed the first two containers of cassettes that will be facilitating the transportation of completely built up (CBU) electric vehicles from China to mainland Europe.
The shipment is the advent of a project which over the next 23 weeks will see 999 units of the three-car cassettes developed by the Gqeberha manufacturer exported, with the hope of more in the pipeline...
