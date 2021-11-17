Court hears of suicide pact and infidelity as husband applies for bail
Harrowing details of how wife was allegedly hit with hammer revealed in statements
An apparent suicide pact, followed by confessions of infidelity, led to a woman’s head being bashed in with a hammer, allegedly by her husband.
The harrowing details leading up to the 39-year-old woman’s murder were spelt out in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where her estranged husband was applying for bail...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.