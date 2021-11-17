Court hears of suicide pact and infidelity as husband applies for bail

Harrowing details of how wife was allegedly hit with hammer revealed in statements

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



An apparent suicide pact, followed by confessions of infidelity, led to a woman’s head being bashed in with a hammer, allegedly by her husband.



The harrowing details leading up to the 39-year-old woman’s murder were spelt out in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where her estranged husband was applying for bail...