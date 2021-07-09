Going places with Goniwe shoes
Gqeberha go-getter taps into his business genes to launch new artisan brand
It was only launched on Sunday, but Nelson Mandela Bay shoe brand NG Goniwe is already employing three people while orders for his designer leather shoes are pouring in...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.