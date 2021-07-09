More than 1,300 Covid-19 deaths in three days as 460 fatalities recorded in SA in the past 24 hours
There were 460 Covid-19 related deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the third day in a row that the 400 mark has been breached.
On Wednesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced that there were 411 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the preceding 24 hours, after 457 deaths were recorded in the 24 hours before that.
This means that there have been 1,328 fatalities recorded across SA in the just the past three days. In total since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, 63,499 deaths have been recorded.
The NICD said on Thursday that there had been 22,910 new Covid-19 cases identified across SA in the past 24 hours — at a positivity rate of 30.4%. This was higher than the 21,427 recorded the day before.
Gauteng again accounted for the most new cases, with 11,747 infections recorded in what is the epicentre of the current third wave.
To date, 2,135,246 infections have been recorded.
The NICD said that there had been 711 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people being treated in SA's hospitals for Covid-19 to 15,709.
