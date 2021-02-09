Natural Eastern Cape skincare range scoops awards

PREMIUM

The swing to natural and organic has helped Eastern Cape businesswoman, Angela Newton, scoop two national awards for her growing hypoallergenic skincare range.



It started with a cream she made for her own sensitive skin about four years ago, and today the entrepreneur supplies seven Nelson Mandela Bay health and beauty salons, and has a string of clients from St Francis to East London...

