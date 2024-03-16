Business

BK Steel and Profiles’ expansion with new facility in Nelson Mandela Bay is welcomed

By Herald Reporter - 16 March 2024

BK Steel and Profiles has opened a new facility in Deal Party after a substantial investment undertaken with the Industrial Development Corporation.

The investment has allowed the company to reposition itself as a leading steel-cutting business in Nelson Mandela Bay, catering to customers within the industrial automation and automotive tool sectors across key regions such as the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...

