New AIDC boss plans to get wheels rolling
Shenxane hopes to help strengthen automotive industry’s contribution in Eastern Cape
New Automative Industry Development Centre (AIDC) Eastern Cape CEO Thabo Shenxane wants the industry to play a leading role by, among other things, advising the provincial government on automotive sector policy prioritisation.
Shenxane said the automotive industry was the backbone of the Eastern Cape and he hoped to add his expertise to recognise its contribution and help strengthen it...
