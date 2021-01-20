New AIDC boss plans to get wheels rolling

Shenxane hopes to help strengthen automotive industry’s contribution in Eastern Cape

PREMIUM

New Automative Industry Development Centre (AIDC) Eastern Cape CEO Thabo Shenxane wants the industry to play a leading role by, among other things, advising the provincial government on automotive sector policy prioritisation.



Shenxane said the automotive industry was the backbone of the Eastern Cape and he hoped to add his expertise to recognise its contribution and help strengthen it...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.