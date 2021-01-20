Tsitsikamma reserve granted rates exclusion

Private property supported by Wilderness Foundation Africa wins ruling

A Tsitsikamma property no longer has to pay rates thanks to the implementation of a little known rates exclusion law designed to promote conservation.



Candice Stevens of Wilderness Foundation Africa, which helped drive the municipal rates exclusion application process, said the private property near Nature’s Valley was a contract national park which formed part of the Garden Route National Park...

