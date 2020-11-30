Piotr Czyzyk appointed MD of Goodyear SA

Piotr Czyzyk has been appointed Goodyear SA MD.

The announcement was made by the tyre manufacturer’s spokesperson Nonkosi Dantyi on Monday who said Czyzyk had served in a number of roles and markets in his 17 years with the company.

Dantyi said while in his role as the commercial product business unit (PBU) commercial director in Europe, Czyzyk was responsible for overseeing the Central Europe operation where he acquired keen insights into the global market, consumer behavior, as well as the shifting dynamics of demand and supply.

Speaking on his appointment, Czyzyk said he has had the good fortune of forging a career, gaining a wealth of experience and growing an international stakeholder network at one of the world’s leading tyre manufacturers.

“As a gateway into the rest of the continent, SA is a key market for Goodyear, not only in terms of strengthening our geographic footprint and regional ties, but also in proving our ability to innovate local solutions which draws on our global insights.”

“This new economy is a challenge for every business, so new ideas and perhaps, unconventional thinking is what is needed for companies such as ours to thrive under new conditions,” he said.

Czyzyk said Goodyear had built its reputation in the market by remaining a customer-centric business and relentless in its pursuit of cutting-edge innovation.

He said he believes he has the right team to lead the business into the new year.

Dyantyi announced Wayne Nicholson had been appointed commercial product business unit director in June while Yugan Moodley was appointed in November as the consumer product business unit director.

