Banyana give Mzansi something to smile about

PREMIUM

Banyana Banyana put broad smiles back on the faces of Mzansi’s football-loving citizens with a brand of attacking play that saw them crowned Cosafa Women’s Championship winners.



Banyana’s 2-1 win over Botswana at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was a fitting finale to a memorable feast of women’s international football...

