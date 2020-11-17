Banyana give Mzansi something to smile about
Banyana Banyana put broad smiles back on the faces of Mzansi’s football-loving citizens with a brand of attacking play that saw them crowned Cosafa Women’s Championship winners.
Banyana’s 2-1 win over Botswana at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was a fitting finale to a memorable feast of women’s international football...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.