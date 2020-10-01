Don’t wait until the taps run dry to install a water tank in your home

We are living in a world that is constantly changing. It’s up to us how we are going to react to it.

We can sit in a corner and think life is not fair or we can get inspiration from nature and adapt as quickly as possible and live our lives. Water is life. It’s up to us to collect and store water as much as possible when we are blessed with rain, and our responsibility to live in harmony with nature, so nature can look after us.

It's surprising how quickly an hour of good rain can fill up a water tank. The process does not have to be over expensive or complicated. You can start off with a smaller water tank and basic system and build up on it as the funds become available. We often add to our clients' systems over the years: extra water tanks connected together; backwash tanks; from single-stage to three-stage filter systems and UV sterilisers; and pumps for watering your gardens to stronger ones that can feed into your house and keep you off the grid.

Water shortages in the world are the future normal. Let's all work together so that we can adapt and live our lives with no water shortage stress.

About the author: Lundy van der Berg is the “Watertankman”

This article was paid for by The Water Tank Man.