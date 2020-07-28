Montego takes big bite out of its carbon emissions
Montego Pet Nutrition has reported a 300-tonne reduction in CO2 emissions so far in 2020 after using solar energy at its Graaff-Reinet production facility.
Montego marketing manager Wilfred Cawood said on Friday the reduction was the equivalent in carbon offset terms of planting about 9,000 trees.
“As part of our mission of being South Africa’s best pet food manufacturer, Montego is committed to becoming a low-carbon company and sustaining the environment.
“We take our responsibility of establishing renewable energy sources in our business seriously, particularly as this relates to the local context and the challenging state of South Africa’s utility infrastructure.”
Montego’s headway in energy efficiency followed a R22m investment the company made towards a dedicated solar energy plant in 2019.
The company completed work on the 843 kWp solar panel system, spanning 4,580 square metres of rooftop space, in May 2019.
The nine-month project followed a R70m factory upgrade that was implemented in 2018 to meet local and international demand for Montego’s pet food — which boosted overall production by 30%, Cawood said.
“The boost in production and demand for Montego’s pet food and treats meant that a move to renewable energy sources was crucial for us.
“Not only do we believe it to be our responsibility towards sustaining the environment, but solar energy also presented attractive cost efficiencies from a business standpoint.”
Cawood said the move to clean energy sources was a growing priority in SA, particularly in the face of the country’s costly dependency on coal.
“In relation to the Covid-19 pandemic and the damaging impact this has had on SA’s economy, a report released by the South African National Energy Association asserts that clean energy could also help drive the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
“Solar energy presents a viable solution to the growing energy demand and strain on the SA power grid.
“South African businesses have a role to play in facilitating and innovating clean energy solutions, and developing the necessary infrastructure within communities,” he said.