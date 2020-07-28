Sport

‘Toast’ of PE boxing dies

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 28 July 2020

 

Well-known Bay boxing personality and mentor Thobile Mali died at the weekend, aged 63...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Return to school in South Africa and the socio-economic impact of disruptions ...

Most Read

X