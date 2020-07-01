Lifeline to help SMEs beyond Covid-19

A lifeline for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic and remain afloat long after it subsides.

This is the goal of the Kisby SME Fund headed by former SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes, who has set out to raise R5bn to support small businesses he sees as crucial to reviving the economy.

And just as a Kisby ring was a life-saving buoy designed to be thrown to a person in the water, Barnes said the fund would provide much-needed buoyancy for companies during the pandemic.

“The fund will serve as a bridge to the longer-term formal capital markets these types of companies will be able to access in the nearby future,” he said.