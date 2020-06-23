Gold loses ground ahead of eurozone data

“We’re seeing a little bit of profit taking ahead of the PMI data. Positive data could be a mood shifter and lend more support to the V-shaped recovery,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

Economists expect the eurozone composite flash PMI to rise to 42.4 in June from 31.9 last month as European economies gradually reopen. US manufacturing data is also due at 1.45pm GMT.

“However, we are going to see more government and central bank stimulus added to the punch bowl just to see the market through this second wave, which should be supportive for gold,” Innes said.

Gold has gained about 15% so far this year, supported mainly by lower interest rates and widespread stimulus measures by global central banks to ease the economic blow from the pandemic, since the non-yielding metal is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.