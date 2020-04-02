VW venture into Kenya going strong

With a 5.3% share in the Kenyan market, Volkswagen has commended its growth in the country.

Volkswagen SA spokesperson Andile Dlamini said on Monday the motor firm had ventured into Kenya three years ago and the brand’s assembly facility was going strong.

The Kenyan operation, opened in December 2016, was the first SKD (semi-knocked-down) facility Volkswagen had established as part of its Sub-Saharan Africa expansion strategy.

Dlamini said VW had since expanded its operations to include an assembly facility and mobility solutions in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, with memorandums of understanding signed with governments in other Sub-Saharan countries to establish plants there in future.

“The Thika facility started assembling the Polo Vivo in 2016, and has since added the Caddy and the five-seater Tiguan to its lineup.

“The seven-seater Tiguan Allspace was also added to the facility’s offering earlier this month, making it the fourth vehicle to be locally assembled in Kenya.

“The first locally assembled Tiguan Allspace was unveiled early in March.”

Dlamini said VW had a retail presence of five showrooms across Kenya. Two are based in Nairobi, one in Mombasa, one in Kisumu and one in Nakuru.