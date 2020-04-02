WATCH | Shack fire victims face frightening new challenge

Trapped in a small hall in Kwazakhele with 86 other people, all of whom also lost their homes in a fire in December, a Port Elizabeth woman fears they have been forgotten.

Nosiphelo Manganya, 23, shares the dingy room, which is attached to ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula’s office, with 19 other families who lost everything in the blaze on December 16.

The fire tore through Ndulwini informal settlement in Kwazakhele three and a half months ago, killing a teenage girl.

“I feel like we are the forgotten people of Port Elizabeth,” Manganya said.

“I am scared of being here and I am also scared of getting the virus.”

When The Herald visited the Kwazakhele Cripple Care Centre, toddlers were seen playing near scattered mattresses on the floor while a mother was warming charred rice with gravy on a two-plate stove in their makeshift kitchen.

Turns are taken to clean and cook inside the hall.

Luggage and bits of furniture are scattered around the hall — the only belongings salvaged from the fire.