Stay away from Karatbars, regulator warns

He says that if people want to invest in a cryptocurrency, the price of which is tied to an asset like gold, they may as well just buy the actual gold, and not the cryptocurrency that represents a claim on that gold.

In the case of Karatbars, it’s even worse because the company backing the coin is not regulated in South Africa and there is no oversight to ensure it treats customers fairly. “It is completely dodgy,” he says.

Marius Reitz, the general manager for Africa at Luno, says the cryptocurrency industry is unregulated in South Africa and as long as it is there will be charlatans offering dodgy services.

He says about 90% of crypocurrencies are small projects with little prospect of success, and some are scams.

Luno lists only three cryptos on its platform, Reitz says, because cryptos are a fairly new industry, with Bitcoin being only 11 years old, and there is still a massive gap in consumers’ understanding of them. “So we offer only the safest and most popular coins,” he says.

Crypto investing is for people with an appetite for risk and funds to lose, meaning no more than a single digit percentage of your assets.

As any good financial planner will tell you: Don’t invest in something you don’t understand or put all your eggs in one basket, he says. Consumers should be extra vigilant when it comes to cryptos because they are unregulated, so there is no recourse when it turns out to be a scam.

“My advice is start small by investing R10. Then force yourself to learn about the tech. Find a reputable platform and go with the top five coins, because they have a decent track record and are fairly liquid, so you can liquidate your holding easily,” says Reitz.

David Kop, the executive director: relevance at the Financial Planning Institute of South Africa, says the aggressive use of social media to spread the offering should raise alarm bells. Social media enables the scheme to take a “shot gun approach” to reaching people.

He says the many enthusiastic testimonies from people who have made money out of the scheme play to our fear of missing out. With the advent of video technology these testimonies take the form of You Tube videos, which a random Google search will yield. Pyramid and Ponzi schemes rely on more and more people buying into the scheme.