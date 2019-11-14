Grade 12 pupils taken to a safe venue to write exams as parents lock school gates.

Gauteng matric pupils writing Economics paper 2 and Indigenous languages had to be transported to an undisclosed venue so as to be able to write their examinations. On Thursday, a group of parents locked the gates of Mountainview Secondary School in Heidelberg.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said parents prevented educators and pupils from entering the school yard.

“The parents indicated that they have long-standing grievances which were not addressed by the education district office. Grade 12 pupils were then transported to a safe venue where they continued with their examinations,” Mabona said.

Mabona said because of the disruptions, all Grade 9 and 11 pupils could not write their examinations. “ However, the examinations will be re-scheduled to another date and learners will continue as normal from tomorrow. The district officials engaged parents and allowed them to present a list of demands which they undertook to respond to on Wednesday next week,” Mabona said.