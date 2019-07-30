Coke taps into health market
With South Africans becoming more health conscious, CocaCola Beverages Africa is hoping to tap into the trend by launching new products that are tailored for the health and fitness market.
These range from sugar-free and caffeine-free Coca-Cola to coffee-infused cold beverages and Coke Energy...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.