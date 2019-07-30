Rape accused Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso back in court

After numerous failed attempts to have the 97 charges against alleged sex-pest and Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused quashed the trail is expected to begin afresh in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday morning.

This after initial presiding officer Judge Mandela Makaula recused himself following claims by Omotoso’s defence team that he allegedly favoured the states first witness Cheryl Zondi during her testimony, among other claims, when the initial trial began in October 2018.

Judge Irma Schoeman has since been appointed as the new presiding officer in the trial which in March Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge ruled would run its full course starting July 30.

In May the Constitutional Court dismissed Omotoso and his alleged henchwomen Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani’s application for leave to appeal Makaula’s decision not to quash all the charges against them stating that it was not in the interests of justice to do so.

However it was also ruled by the ConCourt that Omotoso was allowed to bring further applications at a later stage.

It is not clear if any new applications will be brought by Omotoso’s legal representative attorney Peter Daubermann.