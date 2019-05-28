Business

New R2.9bn wind farm for Eastern Cape

Enel Green Power SA committed to ensure job creation in community surrounding Oyster Bay

By Deneesha Pillay - 28 May 2019
Energy giant Enel Green Power SA has started construction of its 140 MW wind farm in Oyster Bay, committing to ensure job creation in the region. 

The project, worth €180m (R 2,9bn), is located in Kouga Municipality and will comprise of 41 new turbines.

The construction of Oyster Bay wind farm, is Enel’s fourth wind project in the country, and is expected to be fully operational by mid 2021.

According to Enel Green Power, the wind farm will be supported by a 20-year power supply agreement with Eskom, as part of the government’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) tender. 

Head of Enel Green Power, Antonio Cammisecra, said the construction of the project showed the organisation's commitment to contributing to the socio-economic development of the Eastern Cape region.

"These initiatives include the innovative model implemented at the Oyster Bay construction site, as well as the sustainability activities focused on scientific and technical education in the area around the project," Cammisecra said.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to harness SA’s abundance of renewable resources, creating a virtuous circle of sustainable energy generation, education and development.”

Enel Green Power said it has also committed to ensure job creation in the community surrounding Oyster Bay, while also prioritising education - a key driver of socio-economic development - by supplying schools with clean energy through mini-photovoltaic systems. 

The company also plans to award scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects to local students and supporting school feeding programmes in the Kouga municipality.

The new wind farm is expected to generate about 568 GWh per year, avoiding the annual emission of about 590,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

"Enel Green Power will use innovative tools and methods to build this wind park, such as advanced digital platforms and software solutions to monitor and remotely support site activities and plant commissioning, digital tools to perform quality controls on site and smart tracking of wind turbine components as well as an active safety system.

"These processes and tools will enable swifter, more accurate and reliable data collection, improving the quality of construction and facilitating communication between on-site and off-site teams," the company said.

