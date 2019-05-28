Adam Catzavelos arrives at court to answer for race video

Wearing dark sunglasses to shield his eyes from the early-morning glare, businessman Adam Catzavelos strode towards the Randburg district court on Tuesday morning, where he is set to face a charge of crimen injuria.

Initially walking with his head bowed, hands in his pockets, the bearded Catzavelos then looked straight ahead, showing a slight smile.

The case was heard swiftly, and postponed to mid-June to allow him to appoint a defence lawyer.

He is out on warning.

During proceedings, his rights were explained as he stood in the dock.

The 40-year-old was told that he has a right to appoint an attorney or apply for legal aid.

Asked what option he would choose, he said: "I will appear with my attorney next time".