Top speakers at annual summit

Leaders in business, academia and the community will be challenged by the fresh perspectives that the lineup of top speakers plan to share at the upcoming Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2019.

The sixth annual summit taking place on Wednesday May 29 at The Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre, is one of those events on the Eastern Cape business calendar not to be missed.

And this year is no different, with the selection of speakers promising to inspire and renew attendees’ perspectives on leadership, technology and the economy.

One of the headline speakers is Stafford Masie, who is best known for establishing Google’s presence in SA and orchestrating its initial broader Africa strategy.

After leaving Google in 2010, Masie founded several businesses and has since established numerous technology start-ups.

He is known as the inventor of the Thumbzup “payment pebble” and “payment blade” and was also a special technology adviser to the presidency.