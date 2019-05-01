Top speakers at annual summit
Leaders in business, academia and the community will be challenged by the fresh perspectives that the lineup of top speakers plan to share at the upcoming Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2019.
The sixth annual summit taking place on Wednesday May 29 at The Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre, is one of those events on the Eastern Cape business calendar not to be missed.
And this year is no different, with the selection of speakers promising to inspire and renew attendees’ perspectives on leadership, technology and the economy.
One of the headline speakers is Stafford Masie, who is best known for establishing Google’s presence in SA and orchestrating its initial broader Africa strategy.
After leaving Google in 2010, Masie founded several businesses and has since established numerous technology start-ups.
He is known as the inventor of the Thumbzup “payment pebble” and “payment blade” and was also a special technology adviser to the presidency.
Masie said his talk, titled the “Paramount prerogative for leadership in this digital age; reimagination”, would deal with his viewpoint that technology companies or a technology sector no longer existed, since every business could be considered to be a technology company.
“Organisations are forced to innovate and adopt digital, but there is a big difference between doing digital and being digital,” Masie said.
Another speaker with a passion for promoting innovation in subsistence markets, job creation, entrepreneurial activity and economic inclusion, is Youth Employment Service CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.
Ismail-Saville founded Boundless World, which deals with strategy and innovation, inclusive business models, mobile digital skills and economic and behavioural research.
When asked what the link between effective leadership and a growing economy was, Ismail-Saville said: “Effective leadership builds confidence.
“Confidence is the bedrock of investment – growth is impossible without investment.”
Africa Works director Duke Malan will also be challenging the status quo as a speaker at the summit.
Malan is a communication and investment promotion strategist, who commutes between Hong Kong and Johannesburg.
“I am optimistic about our prospects as a country.
“There are many nations who also have seemingly insurmountable challenges but find a way through,” Malan said.
The summit is presented in partnership with the MIKS Foundation and the Nelson Mandela University Business School.
It takes place on May 29 from 8am.
To register, go to web at: www.nmbleadershipsummit.co.za , or contact Charmaine Smith at csmith@studio55events.co.za , or call (041) 365-7591.