WATCH | How competition has intensified among SA’s banks
It may not be significant to them now in terms of numbers, but the big banks are increasing their efforts to retain their consumer customers, with the arrival of the new digital banks.
Mergence investment analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni joined Business Day TV to talk about the future of banking and the banks’ customer retention programmes.
