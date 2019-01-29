VW and Ethiopian government sign agreement

Volkswagen has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ethiopian government of Ethiopia aimed at collaboration and the development of an automotive industry in that country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Thomas Schaefer, Head of the Volkswagen Sub-Sahara Africa Region and Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), Abebe Abebayehu.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Ethiopian Minister for Finance and Economic Cooperation, Ahmed Shide and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, who is on a state visit to Ethiopia.

The signing of the MoU paves the way for Volkswagen and the Ethiopian Government to commence high-level and technical collaborations integral to the development of an automotive industry and policy framework.

The MoU identified four key pillars as important for the development of the Ethiopian automotive industry.

These included the establishment of a vehicle assembly facility, localisation of automotive components, introduction of mobility concepts such as app-based car sharing and ride hailing as well as the opening of a local skills development training centre.

Volkswagen and the government of Ethiopia both undertook to expedite the reassertion of the vision by drawing up timelines and key milestones for the project.

Furthermore, Volkswagen undertook to draw upon its vast global experience in global supply chains in the automotive industry in anticipation that the project would lead to the development of an automotive industry in Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian government acknowledged the pivotal role played by a trainable labour force in creating a thriving and competitive automotive industry.