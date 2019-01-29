News

SMMEs to meet with Bay mayor Bobani

By Michael Kimberley - 29 January 2019
Dozens of SMMEs are waiting for a meeting with Mayor Mongameli Bobani following the death of two businessmen
Image: Michael Kimberley

Dozens of SMMEs have started to gather in front of the Port Elizabeth City hall where they are expected to be addressed by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Many of the business owners danced and sang while waiting for Bobani.

He is scheduled to address the business owners following the death of two Port Elizabeth SMME owners on Monday.

Black Business Caucus co-ordinator Baba Ningi was killed in a hail of bullets on Monday at about 2pm, in Koyana Street, Zwide.

Hours later, Nkululeko Gcakasi was shot several times in Tshiwula Street, New Brighton at about 8.20pm.

