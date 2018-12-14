Minimum-wage headache

Come January, the implementation of the minimum wage bill will put strain on the budget of small businesses, but to remain sustainable they will have to comply.

This is according to SMME owners who received certification on Thursday at the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) closing ceremony in Port Elizabeth.

Adding to that, they said, was the pressure of securing tenders and contracts.

Nokozola Maqoko and her daughter Unathi, who run construction company Zozo’s Business Solutions in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, were two of the 30 recipients of certification.

On the new minimum wage, Maqoko said SMMEs often did not have access to sufficient funds and capital to complete projects and would likely be paid less by the sub-contractors who would now have to fork out more to pay their own labourers come January.

Employers would have to start paying the R20-an-hour minimum wage from January 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier this month.

“It’s going to be a struggle. “It’s already difficult to work under main contractors and sometimes it feels like they use us because we don’t have enough experience,” Maqoko said.