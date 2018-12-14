Donors help creche rise fast from ashes
Generous aid flows in after fire razes Walmer facility for pre-schoolers
A Walmer Location creche for more than 60 children that was destroyed by fire at the weekend is being rebuilt, thanks to the intervention of two anonymous donors.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.