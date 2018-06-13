Business

Sipho Pityana to head ‘apex’ business body

PE-born businessman nominated unopposed as Busa president

By Shaun Gillham - 13 June 2018

Sipho Pityana was unanimously nominated as president of Busa, with effect from the Busa AGM on June 26.

