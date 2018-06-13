President Cyril Ramaphosa has missed his own deadline to outline his case against suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane – prompting another angry stand-off between lawyers for the tax boss and the president.

Moyane’s lawyers say he wants the misconduct inquiry against him to go ahead as soon as possible.

The inquiry is primarily about allegations of wrongdoing in his handling of the corruption claims against his former second-in-command‚ Jonas Makwakwa.

And they suggest that Ramaphosa’s failure to meet his own deadline to detail the accusations against Moyane is deeply unfair to him.

Moyane’s lawyer‚ Eric Mabuza‚ wrote in a letter to the State Attorney yesterday: “The delays in getting this matter afoot and providing commissioner Moyane a fair opportunity to clear his name and go back to his office are becoming increasingly intolerable and costly.

“We are instructed to urge you to again impress upon the president that this matter needs to be treated with the utmost degree of urgency in the public interest and in the interest of the economy of South Africa.”

Mabuza says that Ramaphosa’s advocates “specifically undertook that on June 8 the president would deliver his affidavit substantiating the allegations of misconduct against commissioner Moyane”.

“It is now five days since the expiry of that self-imposed deadline and the president has failed to deliver on his undertaking.

“Such behaviour is extremely unacceptable‚ unprofessional and discourteous both towards our client and the chairperson of the inquiry‚” Mabuza wrote.

Moyane reserved his rights to approach a court to compel the president to honour his contractual undertakings. – TimesLIVE