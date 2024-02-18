The dance of the dung beetle
Addo’s busy little fellow perfects his manoeuvres while playing an important ecological role in our natural environment
So how does a dung beetle push a dung ball?
With skill and determination, and backwards. But how does he line himself up?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.