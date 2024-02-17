Everything to love at Kipling’s on a magical night out

Love was certainly in the air at the Boardwalk on Valentine’s Day.
My husband, Nicholas, and I, were invited to dinner at Kipling’s Brasserie at the Boardwalk Hotel to celebrate the day of love.
We were welcomed with a complimentary glass of bubbly and shown to our table while a saxophonist made his way around the room playing popular romantic melodies.
The restaurant has an extensive wine list, perfect for wine lovers to pair with the delicious three-course meal on offer.
After whetting our appetite with the charcoal bread and olive butter, I decided on the mushroom and toasted pine nut filo parcel with a truffle cream and tarragon sauce, while my husband opted for the salmon gravlax, marinated mussels, tiger prawn, beetroot and rye bread.
My starter was delicious and light, while my husband’s mussels were perfectly cooked.
The starters were followed by a palate-cleansing raspberry and lime sorbet. It did the trick with the blended cool lime and berry flavours.
There were three options for the mains. Nick chose to tuck into a traditional beef Wellington served with pesto, sun-dried tomato, risotto, summer vegetables and a red wine jus, while I opted for the lamb rump, summer vegetables, fondant potato and red wine jus.
The third option was the pan-fried line fish with confit potato and artichoke with creamy curried mussels.
My main course was outstanding. The lamb was cooked to perfection and there was just enough veg and potato. I didn’t feel like I overate.
My husband said the same about his beef wellington. It was a hit!
Fortunately, we still had plenty of room for dessert — the Amarena cheesecake or an apple orchid, with meringue, strawberry compote and chocolate soil.
When the waitron brought the dessert, I felt as though I was on MasterChef.
The presentation was outstanding, particularly the apple orchid, which looked like an apple growing out of the earth.
The apple was made of cheesecake with an apple purée in the middle. The cheesecake was also excellent.
We had an amazing evening out. The service was fantastic and the staff made you feel special.
The food was exceptional and the atmosphere was fun and vibey, where couples got to enjoy a memorable Valentine’s night out.
We will be back!
Everything to love at Kipling's on a magical night out
