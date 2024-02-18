Cyclist ‘beaten with wheel spanner’ in road rage incident
Police investigating assault complaint after ugly peak-hour altercation in Walmer
Police are investigating a case of assault after a Gqeberha cyclist was beaten in the face with a wheel spanner, allegedly by an angry motorist, in a road rage incident in broad daylight on Valentine’s Day.
David Stuthard, 59, said he and a friend had been cycling from a Walmer coffee shop to his Woodlands home just after 7am when the incident occurred...
