×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Man accused of killing roommate sent for psychiatric evaluation

10 February 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

An Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital patient who allegedly killed his roommate appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday after being examined by a district surgeon.

Erin-Jade Fillis, 21, accused of murdering Gradwell Jordaan, 36, has been referred for psychiatric evaluation at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read