Man accused of killing roommate sent for psychiatric evaluation
An Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital patient who allegedly killed his roommate appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday after being examined by a district surgeon.
Erin-Jade Fillis, 21, accused of murdering Gradwell Jordaan, 36, has been referred for psychiatric evaluation at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.