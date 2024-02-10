×

Nelson Mandela Bay man gets life for brutal murder of girlfriend

By Devon Koen - 10 February 2024

Two Nelson Mandela Bay men found guilty of murder after killing their partners received hefty sentences in the Gqebeha high court on Friday.

Luxolo Bandla, 33, was dealt the full might of the law and sentenced to life in prison...

