×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

How Spike Lee and the New Yorker gave Nelson Mandela Bay artist Maneli wings

Premium
By Weekend Post Reporter - 10 February 2024

When Gqeberha artist Pola Maneli posted his work on Instagram he could not have imagined it would lead to a commission for an international magazine cover or be sold to an Oscar-winning movie director.

The New Yorker magazine commissioned the 33-year-old to illustrate its annual Martin Luther King edition cover on January 16 2023 — to mark the holiday in the US in honour of the life of the late civil rights activist...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read