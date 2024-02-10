Broken hoist costing chokka industry millions
Transnet system to manoeuvre boats in and out of water for repairs out of action yet again
Chokka fishermen in Gqeberha have been left stranded by a broken Transnet boat hoist that plays a vital role in the local “white gold” industry.
Boat owners say the hoist — which is needed to lift boats that require servicing onto dry dock, and to lower them into the water when checks or repairs are completed — is costing them millions of rand in lost fishing time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.