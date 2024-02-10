Home robbers in Nelson Mandela Bay targeting family dogs, police warn
The police in Nelson Mandela Bay have identified an alarming new trend in which robbers attack family pets to shut them up before breaking in to homes or holding up their occupants.
At least three cases have been reported in the past two months in which dogs were killed or severely injured...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.