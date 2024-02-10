×

Home robbers in Nelson Mandela Bay targeting family dogs, police warn

10 February 2024
Riaan Marais
News reporter

The police in Nelson Mandela Bay have identified an alarming new trend in which robbers attack family pets to shut them up before breaking in to homes or holding up their occupants. 

At least three cases have been reported in the past two months in which dogs were killed or severely injured...

