Pupil dies after Addo accident between scholar transport and freight train
One of the three pupils injured in a crash between a scholar transport vehicle and freight train in the Addo area on Thursday has died from his injuries.
The 15-year-old boy, who was airlifted to Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, died shortly afterwards...
