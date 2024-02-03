×

Pupil dies after Addo accident between scholar transport and freight train

By Devon Koen - 03 February 2024

One of the three pupils injured in a crash between a scholar transport vehicle and freight train in the Addo area on Thursday has died from his injuries.

The 15-year-old boy, who was airlifted to Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, died shortly afterwards...

