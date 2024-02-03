×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Tackling Nelson Mandela Bay problem buildings head-on

Private contractors, under protection of security guards, brought in to seal off several rundown Central properties

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 03 February 2024

The entrances to several problematic buildings in Central, harbouring vagrants and criminals, have been bricked up pending approval to have some of them demolished.

The robbery of tourists in the area this week brought to the fore the continuing problem of criminals using derelict buildings as hideouts...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read