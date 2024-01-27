Eleven ‘old girls’ now Erica Primary staff members
Former pupils forge enduring ties with Bay school which helped shape them
With a rich history spanning 140 years, Erica Girls’ Primary School has become a mainstay of many Nelson Mandela Bay families, with 11 former pupils now working at the school.
Teacher Carol Hickson, who finished her primary school education at Erica in 1969 when it was still situated in Richmond Hill, started teaching at the school in 1984. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.