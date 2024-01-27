×

Eleven ‘old girls’ now Erica Primary staff members

Former pupils forge enduring ties with Bay school which helped shape them

27 January 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

With a rich history spanning 140 years, Erica Girls’ Primary School has become a mainstay of many Nelson Mandela Bay families, with 11 former pupils now working at the school.

Teacher Carol Hickson, who finished her primary school education at Erica in 1969 when it was still situated in Richmond Hill, started teaching at the school in 1984. ..

