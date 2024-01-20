Good vibes and hard work boost McCarthy’s pass rate
Kariega school achieves biggest improvement in Nelson Mandela Bay teaching district
In an environment where gangs, violence and substance abuse affect schooling, pupils at a Kariega school saw a shift in mindset in 2023 with their matric pass rate more than doubling from the previous year.
This attitude towards school, coupled with the school having a full staff complement of teachers for the first time in years, along with the support from their community, saw McCarthy Comprehensive School increase its matric pass rate from 37% in 2022 to 77.6% in 2023...
