PE’s 'Willy Wonka' hits sweet spot

Hidden in Port Elizabeth’s Kensington lies a chocolate factory that produces treats filled with the goodness of peanut butter. The brains behind this operation is Nelson Mandela Bay’s own Mr Willy Wonka, Chris Parkin.



Armed with chocolate secrets of his own, the MD of COTi Chocolate Manufacturers Parkin is like a child in a candy store when he talks about the chocolate goodies he and his team (no oompa loompas were insight) create...

