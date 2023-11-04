Long delay in trial of attorney accused of causing woman’s death in crash
Jeffreys Bay attorney Dieter Brandstetter, accused of murder after allegedly causing an accident in which a woman died, will have to wait another month before he appears in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court after his case was postponed on Friday.
This after it emerged that his lawyer, Deidre Venter-Dickson, was still awaiting financial instructions and the defence was still waiting for copies of the police docket to be made available. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.