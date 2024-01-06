Huge outpouring of grief for slain Gqeberha estate agent
Mourners urged to remember how Cheryl-Ann Kannemeyer lived — not the way she died
“Remember me when I was at my best.”
The words, read out on Friday at the funeral service of murdered Gqeberha real estate agent Cheryl-Ann Kannemeyer, touched a nerve with the more than 1,000 mourners who filled the Father’s House Church in North End, bringing many to tears...
