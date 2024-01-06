×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Huge outpouring of grief for slain Gqeberha estate agent

Mourners urged to remember how Cheryl-Ann Kannemeyer lived — not the way she died

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 06 January 2024

“Remember me when I was at my best.”

The words, read out on Friday at the funeral service of murdered Gqeberha real estate agent Cheryl-Ann Kannemeyer, touched a nerve with the more than 1,000 mourners who filled the Father’s House Church in North End, bringing many to tears...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read