Bay heritage role players look to grow partnerships
Focus on growing city’s economy by protecting its unique sites and developing new ones
The Historical Society of Port Elizabeth says partnerships, communication and exclusivity are prerequisites to grow the city’s economy and protect its unique heritage assets.
Historical society chair Graham Taylor was speaking at the Athenaeum on Friday at an event focused on the expansion of the Bay heritage and tourism memorandum of understanding, signed on August 8...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.