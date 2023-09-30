×

Your Weekend

Bay heritage role players look to grow partnerships

Focus on growing city’s economy by protecting its unique sites and developing new ones

By Guy Rogers - 30 September 2023

The Historical Society of Port Elizabeth says partnerships, communication and exclusivity are prerequisites to grow the city’s economy and protect its unique heritage assets.

Historical society chair Graham Taylor was speaking at the Athenaeum on Friday at an event focused on the expansion of the Bay heritage and tourism memorandum of understanding, signed on August 8...

